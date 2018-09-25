BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or just aren’t sure how to register.

Held on the fourth Tuesday of September, National Voter Registration Day seeks to create broader awareness of voter registration opportunities for tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.

On Tuesday, September 25, 2018, volunteers and organizations from all over the country will participate in a single day of unified effort to educate and register voters.

The national holiday has seen growing popularity each year since its inception in 2012, and in 2016, National Voter Registration Day saw 750,000 people register to vote across all 50 states.

Voter Registration Drives At Several Y Locations

This year, hundreds of events are being planned around the nation with some taking place in the following areas:

• Johns Hopkins Voter Registration September 25, 2018 • 10:00 AM Johns Hopkins School of Nursing 525 N. Wolfe Street Baltimore, MD 21205 Get Details & RSVP

• Vote Smart! September 25, 2018 • 6:30 PM HCLS East Columbia Branch 6600 Cradlerock Way Columbia, MD 21045 Get Details & RSVP

• Temple Beth Ami Voter Registration Drive @ Montgomery College (Rockville) September 25, 2018 • 10:00 AM Montgomery College 51 Mannakee Street Rockville, MD 20850 Get Details & RSVP

• TUVotes + National Voter Registration Day September 25, 2018 • 10:00 AM Towson University 8000 York Road Towson, MD 21204 Get Details & RSVP

• Baltimore Music Midtown Voter Registration September 28, 2018 • 5:00 PM Yogaworks Midtown 107 E Preston St Baltimore, MD 21202 Get Details & RSVP

• Voter Registration at Baltimore Bike Party! September 28, 2018 • 5:00 PM Baltimore Bike Party – St Marys Park 601 N Paca St Baltimore, MD 21201 Get Details & RSVP

You can find other area events by zip code, by visiting the National Voter Registration Day events page or register to vote online.

