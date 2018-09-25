WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A former National Security Agency employee who pleaded guilty to keeping top secret U.S. defense material at his home is set for sentencing on Tuesday.

67-year-old Nghia Hoang Pho, of Ellicott City, pleaded guilty to willful retention of national defense information.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but prosecutors are recommending he serve eight years, according to his attorney, Robert Bonsib.

Between 2010 and March 2015, Pho, who was born in Vietnam and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, reportedly took home paper and digital copies of U.S. government documents and writings that had national defense information on them.

Pho’s home computer was using antivirus software made by Kaspersky Lab, a top Russian software company, and Russian hackers are thought to have exploited the software to steal the documents.

