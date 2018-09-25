COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with criminal homicide.

Pennsylvania police say Zachary Collett, of Cockeysville, was in the Mount Pocono Borough with his girlfriend Brianna Burkhart when their trip turned tragic last Friday.

Police believe the couple’s argument about a high bar tab spilled over into an altercation on a dark roadway and they are accusing Collett of pushing Burkhart into the path of an oncoming vehicle. She died at the scene.

“Just devastating this happened to her. She didn’t deserve it. She did not deserve this. She was a sweet girl, kind, she would do anything for anybody,” says Robin Blische, Burkhart’s relative.

Collett said Burkhart was drunk and he did not push her, but instead, they both fell. He maintained his innocence when reporters questioned him.

“Did you push your girlfriend in the road,” a reporter asked.

“No,” Collett answered. He went on to say “We both fell. If it wasn’t for me we’d both be dead.”

Police say Collett changed his story “on numerous occasions” and a witness who was driving by said he was being aggressive with his girlfriend, while Burkhart pleaded for help.

The victim’s aunt said Burkhart recently started dating Collett.

“Life won’t be the same. Life won’t be the same without Brianna,” says Blische.

The driver who hit Burkhart was not charged.

