BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police identify the suspect in a fatal officer-involved shooting as Nathaniel Sassafras, 29. Sassafras died as a result of the shooting.

The incident happened Sunday evening near the 800 block of Vine St.

Officials also identified the officers involved in the shooting as Officer Phillip Lippe and Officer Steven Foster. Officer Lippe sustained gunshot wounds but was released from the hospital Monday.

The officers were in the area for a “crime suppression initiative,” which police are running in several areas of Baltimore. Police are not yet sure what led up to the shooting, but the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire.

Witnesses say they heard 20 or more shots around 6:30 Sunday.

