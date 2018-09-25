Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City is expected to settle with the family of a young girl struck and killed while police pursued a teenager in a stolen Jeep last June.
9-year-old Amirah Kinlaw was walking home from school in West Baltimore when she was hit in June 2016.
Several other people were also hurt.
Amirah’s mother filed a lawsuit, claiming the officer violated departmental rules during the pursuit.
The City is expected to settle for $30,000.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook