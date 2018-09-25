BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City is expected to settle with the family of a young girl struck and killed while police pursued a teenager in a stolen Jeep last June.

9-year-old Amirah Kinlaw was walking home from school in West Baltimore when she was hit in June 2016.

Several other people were also hurt.

Amirah’s mother filed a lawsuit, claiming the officer violated departmental rules during the pursuit.

The City is expected to settle for $30,000.

