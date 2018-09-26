WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch for central and northern Maryland until 11 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died from gunshot wounds to his body Wednesday night after a shooting in South Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 200 block of S. Catherine Street at around 7:46 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found the man with gunshot wounds to his body. he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

