ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis Police Department is establishing a departmental LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) liaison.

Sergeant Amy Miguez will serve as the department’s first LGBTQ liaison.

This liaison will be responsible for “law enforcement engagement with the LGBTQ community and reporting of potential hate crimes.”

“Community policing is an important aspect of the work done by the officers of the Annapolis Police Department,” Chief Scott Baker said in a release. “By establishing an LGBTQ liaison we can better serve the community and take an extra step to ensure that everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

