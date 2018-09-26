BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance video of a man who broke into a beauty salon earlier this month.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the break-in happened at the Dominican Beauty Salon located at 9017 Liberty Rd. in Randallstown.

The video shows a man come into the store at 3:30 a.m. on September 13. Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen.

The suspect came in and left through a window.

#BCoPD is hoping you can identify the suspect who broke in thru a window to Dominican Beauty Salon on Liberty Rd 2 weeks ago. Watch this video on our YouTube page: https://t.co/xnQp7xzKXJ then call 410-307-2020 w/info! Read more about the crime: https://t.co/xBcfJIynsl ^JzP pic.twitter.com/7z7yi5hIZi — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 26, 2018

Anyone with information on this break-in is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit at (410) 307-2020.

