BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance video of a man who broke into a beauty salon earlier this month.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the break-in happened at the Dominican Beauty Salon located at 9017 Liberty Rd. in Randallstown.

The video shows a man come into the store at 3:30 a.m. on September 13. Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen.

The suspect came in and left through a window.

Anyone with information on this break-in is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit at (410) 307-2020.

