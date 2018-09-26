Comments
BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance video of a man who broke into a beauty salon earlier this month.
The Baltimore County Police Department reports the break-in happened at the Dominican Beauty Salon located at 9017 Liberty Rd. in Randallstown.
The video shows a man come into the store at 3:30 a.m. on September 13. Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen.
The suspect came in and left through a window.
Anyone with information on this break-in is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit at (410) 307-2020.
