BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Baltimore reported Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of W. Northern Parkway and Nome Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

