ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Investigators say a Texas man was arrested on charges that he beat his 1-year-old daughter and glued shut her eyes and mouth.

El Paso County records show Johnnie Lee Carter, 29, was being held Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Carter was arrested Monday at an El Paso motel and faces extradition to Odessa.

Odessa police Sept. 16 responded to a domestic disturbance. Police say Carter had fled but his toddler was found with facial injuries and her eyes and mouth glued shut. She was transported to a hospital.

An affidavit says the mother told police that her husband choked and punched their toddler before applying adhesive. A super glue stick was nearby.

Officials at the hospital said they noticed redness on the child’s neck according to KOSA-TV. The mother told police that the husband had choked and punched the little girl before using the glue.

Online records didn’t list an attorney representing Carter.

El Paso is in West Texas.

