WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Dogs rescued from areas hit hard by Hurricane Florence have made their way to Maryland in search of forever homes.

Local rescues, like Washington, D.C.-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, are hoping Marylanders will find a furry family member rescued from the extreme storm.

At three and a half months old, black labs Frannie and Frank are getting used to Maryland life.

“They’re very sweet. Originally, they were a litter of three, and one of them got adopted,” said Emily Jagdmann, the dogs’ foster mom.

The pair was scooped up by Lucky Dog Animal Rescue before Hurricane Florence made landfall.

“So these guys are from Florence County, South Carolina. And they came up as part of a transport that we did two weeks ago as an emergency evacuation ahead of the hurricane,” Jagdmann said.

Since the devastating storm, the all-volunteer Lucky Dog Animal Rescue has saved more than 120 dogs and cats.

But thousands of paws and claws are still in desperate need as floodwaters continue to rise and shelters in the Carolinas become overwhelmed.

“It’s still urgent. you know, unfortunately, shelters are still flooding every day,” said Jagdmann. “So every day there are more and more animals that need help. From our end, we’re working to help as many shelters in North and South Carolina as we can.”

Florence pups like Frank and Frannie are still looking for loving homes. You can meet them this Saturday, September 29th, from 10:00am to 4:00pm at Bethesda Row in Bethesda, MD or Sunday, September 30th from noon to 2:00pm at Petco in Burke, Virginia.

You can find out about the other dogs up for adoption, or other adoption events, by visiting LuckyDogAnimalRescue.org.

