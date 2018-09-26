BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With cooler temperatures and fall season’s arrival, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources wants drivers to stay aware of unpredictable wildlife as well.

Animals, such as deer, become more active in seeking food supplies and finding mates before winter.

“Deer increase their movements significantly during the breeding season from mid-October through November as they search for mates,” said Paul Peditto, Director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service.

Peditto cautioned for motorists to stay alert, especially around dusk and dawn, when deer are most active, and likely to be encountered on the road.

Tips from the MDNR for motorists include:

Staying attentive in the early morning and evening.

Gradually braking to avoid hitting a deer; do not swerve out of the way.

Slow down if a deer crosses the road, as they travel in groups.

Watching the shoulder. As deer standing along the shoulder may suddenly move onto the roadway.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook