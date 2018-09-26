  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland state school board will allow non-educators to be appointed as superintendents of school systems.

The Baltimore Sun reports the board approved the new regulation Tuesday, in the face of protest from state educators and the association representing local school boards.

Last year, the board set up a task force to look at allowing local school boards to find “exceptional” leaders outside education circles.

The backlash did lead to amendments that would require non-traditional candidates to serve as an interim superintendent for one year, during which they must take six credits of graduate coursework in public school administration, supervision and teaching methods.

Board member Chester Finn registered his disapproval, saying most experts from non-education fields wouldn’t be willing to take on the job, given the amendment-imposed first-year requirements.

