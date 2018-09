MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies in Wicomico County are looking for a 17-year-old who’s been missing for more than a month.

Carmen Spencer was last seen on Aug. 18 in Mardela Springs, Maryland.

She’s described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-4 and 136 pounds.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office CID at 410-548-4898.

