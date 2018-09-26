  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery College’s campus in the Takoma Park, Silver Spring area was on lockdown due to police activity Wednesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. the college tweeted,” There is police activity on the Takoma Park/Silver Spring campus. The campus is on lock down.”

WJLA reported that the police were on campus for a report of a weapons sighting.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:24 a.m.

The college tweeted: “Takoma Park Police have cleared the scene.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s