TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery College’s campus in the Takoma Park, Silver Spring area was on lockdown due to police activity Wednesday morning.
Just before 9 a.m. the college tweeted,” There is police activity on the Takoma Park/Silver Spring campus. The campus is on lock down.”
WJLA reported that the police were on campus for a report of a weapons sighting.
The lockdown was lifted around 9:24 a.m.
The college tweeted: “Takoma Park Police have cleared the scene.”
