TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery College’s campus in the Takoma Park, Silver Spring area was on lockdown due to police activity Wednesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. the college tweeted,” There is police activity on the Takoma Park/Silver Spring campus. The campus is on lock down.”

MC ALERT: There is police activity on the Takoma Park/Silver Spring campus. The campus is on lock down. More information will follow. — Montgomery College (@montgomerycoll) September 26, 2018

WJLA reported that the police were on campus for a report of a weapons sighting.

MC ALERT: ALL CLEAR. The TP/SS Campus is no longer on lockdown. There is no threat. Takoma Park Police have cleared the scene. ALL CLEAR. LOCKDOWN LIFTED. — Montgomery College (@montgomerycoll) September 26, 2018

The lockdown was lifted around 9:24 a.m.

The college tweeted: “Takoma Park Police have cleared the scene.”

