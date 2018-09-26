  • WJZ 13On Air

Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Police Department, Homicide, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Curtis Avenue Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the area at approximately 11:59 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds in the head and torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

