BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded to a Ritchie Highway Metro PCS store on Tuesday for a reported robbery.

The suspect entered the store with a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the suspect then left the store through a back entrance, fleeing on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers and K9 units searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect who is described as a black male, six-feet tall, and over 200 pounds.

He was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans at the time. No injuries were reported during the incident.

