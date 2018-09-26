BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Harris Teeter issued a recall on Monday for their low-fat, cookies & cream frozen yogurt due to a potentially undeclared peanut product.

The store has removed the product from its frozen food cases and asks that customers who purchased the item, and have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts, not to eat it.

Instead, those who purchased the frozen yogurt can return it to their local Harris Teeter for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Harris Teeter customer relations at 1-800-432-6111 and select option 2.

