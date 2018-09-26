  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Food Recall, Local TV

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Harris Teeter issued a recall on Monday for their low-fat, cookies & cream frozen yogurt due to a potentially undeclared peanut product.

The store has removed the product from its frozen food cases and asks that customers who purchased the item, and have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts, not to eat it.

Instead, those who purchased the frozen yogurt can return it to their local Harris Teeter for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Harris Teeter customer relations at 1-800-432-6111 and select option 2.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s