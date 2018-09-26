ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is looking for someone to join their team.

The Office of Communications looking for someone to join their communications team. The role involves maintaining communications with various Maryland employees regarding public safety and other programs.

As per their mission statement, the Department of Natural Resources “leads Maryland in securing a sustainable future for our environment, society, and economy by preserving, protecting, restoring, and enhancing the State’s natural resources.”

The department’s goals include creating sustainable habitats for wildlife and diversifying outdoor recreational opportunities for Maryland citizens and visitors.

Apply for the job here.

