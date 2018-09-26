Filed Under:Gun At School, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Public Schools official says two people have been arrested after a gun was fired in a Baltimore elementary school Wednesday morning.

Two students reportedly brought guns to Maree Garnett Farring Elementary School, and discharged at least one of them in a bathroom.

No injuries were reported.

Two arrests have been made and the guns were recovered by police.

No further details have been released at this time.

