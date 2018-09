HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — At least one person is hurt after a crash involving a police cruiser on I-695.

Traffic cameras showed the accident around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the inner loop between Wilkens Avenue and Frederick Road.

Investigators said a police vehicle was involved, but they have not said who was injured or what led up to the crash.

