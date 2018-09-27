ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Eleven Maryland state lawmakers are asking county police to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, if alleged victims support investigating.

The 11 Democrats from Maryland’s Montgomery County made the request in a Tuesday letter to county Police Chief Tom Manger. The legislators write that “Maryland might have no statute of limitations shielding defendants from accountability for some of the alleged acts.”

“We request an investigation be conducted if Christine Blasey Ford or other complainants support such an investigation,” reads the letter, which was signed by 11 of the 24 members of the county’s House delegation, according to The Washington Post. “We believe local law enforcement has the authority to investigate allegations of crimes without need for a formal complaint, and we further believe third parties have standing to bring such complaints.”

Capt. Paul Starks, a Montgomery County Police Department spokesman, says “we’re aware of the letter, and we plan to respond to it.”

A few days ago the police department said it was not investigating Kavanaugh.

“The department recognizes that victims of sexual assault may not want to involve law enforcement and/or initiate a criminal investigation, and we respect that position. The department, however, stands prepared to assist anyone who reports being the victim of a sexual assault,” it said in a statement.

Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh forced her into a room at a high school party in the 1980s, held her on a bed and tried removing her clothes as he muffled her mouth with his hands. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

