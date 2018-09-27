BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say footage from a body camera of an officer who was wounded during shootout Sunday cannot be retrieved after his camera was struck by a bullet.

Both officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras. One of the cameras was shot and damaged, so it was sent back to Axon to retrieve the data, but Axon was unable to retrieve the footage.

The Baltimore officer who was wounded during the shootout Sunday night was released from the hospital a day after the shooting.

Police: Baltimore Officer Wounded In Shootout; Suspect Killed

The shooting happened near the 800 block of Vine St.

The officers were in the area for a “crime suppression initiative,” which police are running in several areas of Baltimore. Police are not yet sure what led up to the shooting, but the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Nathaniel Sassafras, was killed.

Officials also identified the officers involved in the shooting as officer Phillip Lippe and officer Steven Foster. Officer Lippe was shot, but was released from the hospital Monday.

The department has not yet decided if they will release the footage, and will announce their decision after reviewing all the video.

