BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Singer Brandy is coming to Baltimore! She is headlining an event on Saturday, October 20. The “Journey Home: An Evening of Unexpected Delights” concert is aimed to fight homelessness in the City.

According to The Modell Lyric’s website, “all proceeds from the evening will go to Mayor Catherine E. Pugh’s The Journey Home: An Evening of Unexpected Delights, benefiting the Journey Home’s mission towards making homelessness in Baltimore rare and brief.”

Baltimore! Join me 10/20 for a special night of music to benefit a great cause. Tix on sale now! https://t.co/QDX77WhDN7 🌟 @ModellLyric pic.twitter.com/2WKOqu7Qxw — b r 🎤n d Y (@4everBrandy) September 25, 2018

Tickets range in price from $49 to $79. You can purchase them here.

The mayor will host the event.

