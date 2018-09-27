  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore City, Homelessness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Singer Brandy is coming to Baltimore! She is headlining an event on Saturday, October 20. The “Journey Home: An Evening of Unexpected Delights” concert is aimed to fight homelessness in the City.

According to The Modell Lyric’s website, “all proceeds from the evening will go to Mayor Catherine E. Pugh’s The Journey Home: An Evening of Unexpected Delights, benefiting the Journey Home’s mission towards making homelessness in Baltimore rare and brief.”

Tickets range in price from $49 to $79. You can purchase them here.

The mayor will host the event.

