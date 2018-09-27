LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A group of French tourists on their way to New York had an unexpected tour stop in Maryland after their bus broke down.

But as Laurel Police report, the tourists had fun despite being stranded for a bit.

The tourists spent time exploring while their bus got repaired, riding segways with officers, taking pictures and sight-seeing in the city of Laurel.

“Little did we know, it turned into a very entertaining sight-seeing stop of it’s own for these tourists!” Laurel Police posted.

