WATCH LIVEKavanaugh-Ford Hearing Underway
Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Gov. Larry Hogan, Local TV

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is one of three Republican governors who are reportedly calling for the Senate to delay a vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court until sexual assault allegations against him have been fully investigated.

Politico is reporting that Gov. Hogan is joined by Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and John Kasich of Ohio in calling for a delay for the vote.

‘Terrified’ Christine Blasey Ford On Kavanaugh: ‘I Believed He Was Going To Rape Me’

Massachusetts Gov. Baker is calling on fellow Republicans not to proceed with a vote in the Senate to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater quotes Hogan as saying, “It’s very disturbing. It gives me great pause. There are credible charges and big concerns. They need to be heard. They ought to take whatever time it takes to make sure these accusers are heard and he has a chance to respond to them.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s