ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is one of three Republican governors who are reportedly calling for the Senate to delay a vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court until sexual assault allegations against him have been fully investigated.

Politico is reporting that Gov. Hogan is joined by Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and John Kasich of Ohio in calling for a delay for the vote.

Massachusetts Gov. Baker is calling on fellow Republicans not to proceed with a vote in the Senate to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater quotes Hogan as saying, “It’s very disturbing. It gives me great pause. There are credible charges and big concerns. They need to be heard. They ought to take whatever time it takes to make sure these accusers are heard and he has a chance to respond to them.”

.@LarryHogan on Kavanaugh: “It’s very disturbing. It gives me great pause. There are credible charges and big concerns. They need to be heard. They ought to take whatever time it takes to make sure these accusers are heard and he has a chance to respond to them.” https://t.co/5hEB2KxSz4 — Luke Broadwater (@lukebroadwater) September 27, 2018

