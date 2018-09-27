BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you buy Chipotle Thursday for lunch or dinner, you could help shelter animals at BARCS.

Eat at any Maryland or DC Chipotle location, Thursday, September 27, to support BARCS!

Simply tell the cashier you’re supporting BARCS to donate 50 percent of your bill to our animal care and lifesaving programs.

Burritos, tacos, bowls, quesadillas, guacamole — anything on their menu.

Find a location near you. Click here.

