Soddy-Daisy, TN (CBS Local)- The athletic director and assistant principal at Soddy-Daisy High School has been put on administrative leave after saying that “girls pretty much ruin everything” in a video that he recorded announcing a new dress code policy at the school.

Jared Hensley, the athletic director in question, held a video address for students on Wednesday morning called “A Helping of Hensley” in which he announced a ban on athletic shorts at the school. After stating that he understood boys at the school would be unhappy with the ban, he went on to blame the girls at the school for the new rule.

“If you really want someone to blame, blame the girls, because they pretty much ruin everything,” he adds.

“Ask Adam, look at Eve – you can really go back to the beginning of time.”

The video, originally posted to YouTube, was taken down, but the Chattanooga Free Press obtained a copy of the video and re-uploaded it. You can watch the full video below.

According to the Free Press, Hamilton County Schools superintendent Bryan Johnson called the comments “inexcusable” and released a longer statement in which he said that Hensley would be placed on leave.