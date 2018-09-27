ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s “Move Over” law will expand next week to include service vehicles parked on the side of the road.

The “Move Over” law has been in effect in Maryland for about seven years. The law in Maryland requires all drivers to move over to leave a clear lane next to stopped police cars, ambulances, and tow trucks.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the change will happen Monday.

The law will expand to include transportation, service, utility vehicles, and waste and recycling trucks that have their lights flashing.

