BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s lawmakers are reacting Thursday to the Senate committee hearing testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when the were both in high school in Maryland.

Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) asked his GOP colleagues to show their courage and delay a vote on Kavanaugh, tweeting, “Dr. Ford has shown remarkable courage in coming forward, having clearly understood the vile threats and criticisms she and her family would face.”

“Dr. Ford’s testimony was both compelling and credible. No reasonable person could think otherwise,” Cardin tweeted.

Other Maryland lawmakers — like Rep. John Sarbanes, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. Steny Hoyer and Rep. Anthony Brown also showed their support for Ford.

