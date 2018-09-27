BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s lawmakers are reacting Thursday to the Senate committee hearing testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when the were both in high school in Maryland.

Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) asked his GOP colleagues to show their courage and delay a vote on Kavanaugh, tweeting, “Dr. Ford has shown remarkable courage in coming forward, having clearly understood the vile threats and criticisms she and her family would face.”

Dr. Ford has shown remarkable courage in coming forward, having clearly understood the vile threats and criticisms she and her family would face. I call on my @SenateGOP colleagues to now meet her courage with their own.#KavanaughHearings https://t.co/7cn3549GTW — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) September 27, 2018

“Dr. Ford’s testimony was both compelling and credible. No reasonable person could think otherwise,” Cardin tweeted.

Other Maryland lawmakers — like Rep. John Sarbanes, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. Steny Hoyer and Rep. Anthony Brown also showed their support for Ford.

I believe Dr. Ford and thank her for her courageous testimony. #BelieveWomen — Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes) September 27, 2018

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford relived her trauma before the world with courage, clarity and conviction. #IBelieveFord — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) September 27, 2018

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. She is courageous & compelling. We owe it to her, to those who have been subjected to such pain and trauma, and to our country to fully investigate all the allegations. There should not be a vote before that happens. — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) September 27, 2018