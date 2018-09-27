WATCH LIVEKavanaugh-Ford Hearing Underway
WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are looking for a missing Wheaton girl Thursday.

Jhohen Nohrey Calderon, 15, of the 3300 block of Clay Street, was last seen at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, when she left her home on foot.

Calderon is 5’2″ and weighs 140 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Calderon’s welfare, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Jhohen Nohrey Calderon is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24 hours).

