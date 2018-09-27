BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The scheduled game between Orioles and Houston Astros has been postponed due to inclement weather, according to an Orioles press release. The game will be made up as part of a traditional (single-admission) doubleheader on September 29.

The first game of the September 29 doubleheader will begin at 4:05 p.m. and the regularly scheduled game will follow around 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

Fans holding tickets for the originally scheduled 7:05 p.m. game September 29 should use those tickets for both games of the doubleheader.

The first 35,000 fans, 15 and over attending the games will receive an Orioles Puffy Vest.

Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub for the Thursday, September 27, game will need to contact StubHub regarding their policy for postponed events.

All ballpark gates will open at 3:00 p.m., and parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on MASN and on the Orioles Radio Network, including flagship station 105.7 The Fan.