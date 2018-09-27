BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Police are hoping the public can help them identify a woman who’s wanted for passing stolen and fraudulent checks Cecil and Harford counties.

Bel Air Police say the woman pictured below allegedly tried to cash checks at A.P.G. Federal Credit Union in Havre de Grace and North East.

stolen checks2 Stolen check suspect. Credit: Bel Air Police

stolen checks 3 Stolen check suspect. Credit: Bel Air Police

stolen checks1 Stolen check suspect. Credit: Bel Air Police

Those checks were stolen from a vehicle that was parked at the entrance of a trail at the Maryland-Pennsylvania Trail on Williams Street, police said.

The woman is described to be in her mid- to late twenties, with shoulder length blonde hair. She was pictured in a newer model of a Toyota Camry, white in color, with black and silver rims.

Call 410-638-4500 if you can help with identification.