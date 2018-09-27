WATCH LIVEKavanaugh-Ford Hearing Underway
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are working to identify a man involved in a road rage incident in Cecil County Thursday afternoon.

Maryland State Police released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a road rage and destruction of property incident that happened at 12:30 p.m. near westbound Route 40 and Route 270.

0927roadrage e1538080749628 Police Release Photo Of Man Wanted In Road Rage Incident

No further details were released on the road rage incident, but are seeking the public’s help to identify him.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 and reference case# 18-MSP-041515.

