ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are working to identify a man involved in a road rage incident in Cecil County Thursday afternoon.

Maryland State Police released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a road rage and destruction of property incident that happened at 12:30 p.m. near westbound Route 40 and Route 270.

No further details were released on the road rage incident, but are seeking the public’s help to identify him.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 and reference case# 18-MSP-041515.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook