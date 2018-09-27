BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for a triple stabbing outside a Baltimore County bar.

David Lee Sanders has been charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder and first and second-degree assault for an incident that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out just after 12:15 a.m. for a stabbing at El’s County Line Bar & Grill, located in the 12300 block of Philadelphia Rd.

Three men were found with stab wounds, and investigators found that the stabbing happened during a fight involving Sanders in the parking lot.

The three victims were taken to a local hospital. Police say they are expected to recover from their stab wounds.

Sanders was identified as the suspect a short time later, but had left before officers arrived.

He was found and arrested Thursday morning.

