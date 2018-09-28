BREAKINGJudiciary Committee: Will Ask Trump For FBI Investigation Of Kavanaugh
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two shootings were reported by Baltimore Police on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Mosher Street for a report of a shooting at around 6:45 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Penrose Avenue for a shooting at around 8:26 p.m. When officers arrived, a man was on the scene with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The conditions of the two victims from the two separate shootings are not known at this time.

