BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For nearly a quarter century, Baltimore and books have come together.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts say the annual event can’t come soon enough.

“In a world where everyone is always on their phones, staring at their phones,”

Kathy Horning runs the festival, and said the book festival is a celebration. Over 100,000 visitors are expected.

“The book fest is a fun place to be. It’s a celebration, it’s not a quiet event tucked into the corner of a library. We’re having a great time down here celebrating books and everyone who reads them,” Horning said.

And one important part to the weekend- the rain is over.

“Yeah, well, we think that’s going to lead to a huge weekend here at the Harbor, wet all week and we’re ready for sunshine and good times,” Horning said.

The festival opened at the Inner Harbor at 11 a.m. Friday and will open Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and run through 7 p.m. Sunday night.

