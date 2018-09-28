NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s International Coffee Day and many restaurants and convenience stores are offering customers a free cup of Joe to celebrate.

At Cinnabon, customers can get a free 12-ounce coffee, no purchase required.

Wawa Celebrating National Coffee Day With Free Coffee This Weekend

Dunkin’ Donuts customers get a free medium cup of coffee with the purchase of another same size cup or larger.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free coffee in any size. Wawa stores are offering the same deal. 7-Eleven is giving customers a free coffee coupon, but you have to downloadtheir rewards app.

Jill Gonzales of WalletHub says most coffee drinkers in the U.S. live in the New York metro area.

“When we look at the highest percentage of adult coffee drinkers, Newark is number one, just barely edged out Jersey City at number two, which barely edged out New York at number three,” she told 1010 WINS.

According to WalletHub, New York City ranks as the fourth best coffee city in America behind Seattle, Portland, Oregon and San Francisco but has the most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita.

