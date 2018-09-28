  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cecil County, Child Sex Abuse

RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — A former Cecil County church youth group leader was indicted and arrested for child sexual abuse offenses.

Allen L. Price, 58, was indicted Thursday five counts of felony second degree child abuse, 41 counts of felony second degree sex offense, three counts of felony third degree sex offense, 49 counts of fourth degree sex offense, a misdemeanor, and 11 counts of second degree assault, also a misdemeanor.

The charges allege he assaulted and abused five female victims who ranged in age of 11 to 16 at the time. They were attending youth group meetings.

The crimes allegedly occurred during his time of service at Grace Bible Chapel in Rising Sun, Md. He was the youth group leader from 1987 to 2001.

Price was arrested at 6:00 a.m. Friday at his Quarryville, PA home by Pennsylvania State Police. He will be transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center to await an initial appearance before a magistrate. Maryland State Police investigators initiated procedures to extradite him.

Police first began investigating the alleged offenses in the summer of 2017 after receiving information concerning Price.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s