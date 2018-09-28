RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — A former Cecil County church youth group leader was indicted and arrested for child sexual abuse offenses.

Allen L. Price, 58, was indicted Thursday five counts of felony second degree child abuse, 41 counts of felony second degree sex offense, three counts of felony third degree sex offense, 49 counts of fourth degree sex offense, a misdemeanor, and 11 counts of second degree assault, also a misdemeanor.

The charges allege he assaulted and abused five female victims who ranged in age of 11 to 16 at the time. They were attending youth group meetings.

The crimes allegedly occurred during his time of service at Grace Bible Chapel in Rising Sun, Md. He was the youth group leader from 1987 to 2001.

Price was arrested at 6:00 a.m. Friday at his Quarryville, PA home by Pennsylvania State Police. He will be transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center to await an initial appearance before a magistrate. Maryland State Police investigators initiated procedures to extradite him.

Police first began investigating the alleged offenses in the summer of 2017 after receiving information concerning Price.

