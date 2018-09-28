WASHINGTON (AP) — Judiciary Committee says it will ask Trump for FBI investigation of Kavanaugh.

They said they want it completed by Oct. 5.

Kavanaugh Nomination Advances Amid Call For FBI Probe, Senate Vote Delay

The Senate Judiciary Committee says it will ask President Donald Trump to open a supplemental background investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a statement, the committee says it will ask that the FBI’s probe be limited to “current credible allegations against the nominee.” It also says that investigation should be completed no later than Oct. 5.

Democrats for days have been demanding an FBI investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, but Republicans had refused to seek one. That changed Friday when Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said a background investigation should be conducted before a final Senate vote on the nominee.

Trump Orders New FBI Probe Of Kavanaugh, Says It’ll Be ‘Limited In Scope’

Only Trump can order the FBI to reopen the investigation.

This is a developing story.

