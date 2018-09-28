BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who killed Baltimore Police Chief Spokesman T.J. Smith’s brother has been found guilty Friday, according to Smith.

Arrest Announced In Killing Of Baltimore PD Spokesman’s Brother

Terrell Gibson was found guilty for the murder of Baltimore Chief Spokesman T.J. Smith’s little brother Dion Smith.

“While I am pleased with the jury’s decision, it does not bring back Dion, a father, son brother, and friend,” Smith said.

Dionay Smith was a 24-year-old father of three. He was shot and killed in his home in 2017.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook