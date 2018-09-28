ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland police agency is responding to 11 state delegates that asked for a investigation into Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh after several allegations of sex assault were made against him, including those of Christine Blasey Ford.

Kavanaugh, a DC judge who President Donald Trump nominate to fill retired Justice Kennedy’s seat, grew up in the Maryland suburb of Bethesda near DC.

Christine Blasey Ford: ‘100%’ Certain Kavanaugh Assaulted Her

During her testimony Thursday, Ford alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh during a high school party in the 1980s at a home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The 11 Democrats from Maryland’s Montgomery County made the request in a Tuesday letter to county Police Chief Tom Manger. The legislators write that “Maryland might have no statute of limitations shielding defendants from accountability for some of the alleged acts.”

11 State Lawmakers Ask Police To Investigate Kavanaugh Case

On Friday, Manger responded in a letter to Delegate Ariana B. Kelly stating that the agency is prepared to investigate the allegations if a victim comes forward and makes a complaint.

“First, let us be clear that our agencies take seriously all criminal reports of sexual assault or rape against any victim,” Manger stated.

“The decision to report the crime of sexual assault or rape to law enforcement is a deeply personal one and a decision that must be made by the survivor,” Manger wrote. “Our agencies understand and appreciate the impact that sexual assault has on survivors and investigate all reports to law enforcement to the fullest extent.”

Manger said to date there have been no criminal reports filed with the Montgomery County Police Department that would lead to an investigation of Kavanaugh.

Also Manger stated that the laws at the time of the assault would apply in the case — in 1982 assault and attempted rape were both misdemeanors and subject to a one-year statute of limitations.

