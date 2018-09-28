BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mobile ticketing is now available for Maryland public transportation.

“CharmPass” is a new app that lets riders purchase tickets for MTA buses, the light rail, MARC trains and commuter buses, and the metro subway.

Users can pay using credit/debit cards or a PayPal account.

Riders simply show the ticket on their phone to the operator. They can also transfer between methods of transportation within an hour and a half at no cost.

