The Montgomery County Police Department announced Friday it will not be opening an investigation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh without the accuser.

The department said in a letter response to the Montgomery County House Delegation’s request to open a criminal investigation that the decision to report the crime of sexual assault or rape to law enforcement must be made by the survivor.

“To date, there have been no criminal reports filed with the Montgomery County Department of Police that would lead to the initiation of any criminal investigation related to Judge Kavanaugh,” the letter stated.

It went on to say that, “The willingness of a survivor to come forward to law enforcement is an important factor in any criminal investigation. We remain prepared to investigate any allegation, should a victim come forward.”

Read the full letter here.