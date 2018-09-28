BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends gathered to mourn the life of a 25-year-old man gunned down in Federal Hill.

The turnout was large for Timothy Moriconi, so large in fact that police closed off part of the neighborhood.

Victim Identified In Federal Hill Shooting

Friday night, one of his relative’s said a year ago Moriconi was attacked previously in the same neighborhood.

There was anger and sadness Friday night as they remembered him.

“I wish everyone could know the Tim that like people who really knew him saw him as,” said a mourner.

Baltimore City Police said the 25-year-old was shot Thursday night in the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue, not far from his own home.

Fatal Shooting Reported In Federal Hill

“This was a deplorable act of violence. There are not other ways to put it,” said T.J. Smith, spokesman for Baltimore City Police.

Initial reports indicated Moriconi had been shot in the head. When police arrived they found him suffering gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One woman who lives nearby said she heard the gunshot.

“I was sitting on my couch and I muted the TV. Then I heard a man screaming, ‘Call 911, call 911,’ He was in distress. He was like ‘What’s taking them so long, what’s taking them so long,'” said Victoria Swinburne, neighbor in Federal Hill.

Authorities said it is possible Moriconi was being robbed, but they have not confirmed this yet.

At this time they are also not saying whether it was targeted or a random crime.

“I’m heartbroken, I’m heartbroken and I’m scared,” Swinburne said.

