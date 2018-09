BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dry, sunny and rain-free weekend ahead!

Very pleasant conditions will dominate our entire region into the next week. Our temperatures will remain in the low to mid-70s with nights going back down in the 50s.

A warmup will begin next week and it may touch 80-degrees once again.

Enjoy the dry days!

