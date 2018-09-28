WATCH LIVEKavanaugh-Ford Hearing Underway
By Marty Bass
Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!

Skies are clearing, the sun will feel wonderful, we will NOT be soaking wet. And there you have it. Do not overthink this. The forecast has worked out and we are on our way to the weekend. And finally a good one at that! Sunny and 75° both tomorrow and Sunday. And no rain in the outlook until, just a mention, on Thursday. And that we will discuss next week when we reconvene. In the meanwhile don’t overthink this one. Just title this, “Don’t ya just love it when a plan comes together!?!

T.G.I.F. everyone,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

