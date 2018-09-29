BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two shootings were reported in Baltimore City Saturday night, one fatal.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of E. Biddle Street in east Baltimore for a report of a shooting at around 7:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 7:50 p.m., officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 3300 block of W. Baltimore Street in Southwest Baltimore.

Shortly after, officers found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives are investigating these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook