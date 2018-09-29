BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three shootings were reported in Baltimore City Saturday, one fatal.

The first shooting was reported Saturday afternoon.

BPD Investigate Afternoon Shooting In SE Baltimore

Officers were on patrol in the 400 block of N. Milton Avenue when they heard gunshots at around 12:45 p.m.

A short time later, officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Investigators believe the victim was in the 2400 block of Jefferson Street when he was shot.

Two more shootings were reported Saturday evening.

2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Reported In East, SW Baltimore

Officers were called to the 2500 block of E. Biddle Street in east Baltimore for a report of a shooting at around 7:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 7:50 p.m., officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 3300 block of W. Baltimore Street in Southwest Baltimore.

Shortly after, officers found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives are investigating these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

