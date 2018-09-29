BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting reported in Southeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Officers were on patrol in the 400 block of N. Milton Avenue when they heard gunshots at around 12:45 p.m.

A short time later, officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators believe the victim was in the 2400 block of Jefferson Street when he was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

